College Football Playoffs, a new wide receiver prospect to take note of, prospects who can make a name in the playoffs and more

Another week, another undefeated down and that is the curse of the Original Draft Breakdown podcast.

First though, we take a look at the College Football Playoff rankings that came out last week, and there has already been a shakeup.

This week, the guys discuss who will be in, who will be left out, and which 2022 NFL Draft prospects could benefit most from a playoff appearance.

Plus, a preview of another top NFL Draft QB matchup, and a rising WR from a playoff contender. And finally, this week’s hot take brings up some interesting QB comparisons.

