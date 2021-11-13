Week 10 NFL experts pick Arizona Cardinals to roll past Carolina Panthers

What happens when you go to 8-1? Nothing, the way the Arizona Cardinals are playing this year it means you take it one game at a time.

Each week they are 0-0 and looking to get to 1-0.

That changes the demeanor, the way players go about things and you are seeing it week-in and week-out.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook! the Arizona Cardinals are 10.5 point favorites heading into the game.

That is a big line with no knowledge of where Kyler Murray is in his recovery. What do the experts from around the web think? Let’s take a look.

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com): I only like the Panthers to cover if Kyler Murray is out again. 28-17

Bill Bender Sporting News: Pick: Cardinals 32, Panthers 19

Vinnie Iyer Sporting News: Pick: Cardinals win 31-14 and cover the spread

Pete Prisco CBS Sports: Pick: Cardinals 26, Panthers 13

Will Brinson CBS Sports: The Pick: Cardinals 23, Panthers 13

The Falcoholic: The pick: Cardinals (-475)

Pro Football Network: Panthers vs. Cardinals Prediction: Cardinals 31, Panthers 13

Bleacher Report: Score Prediction: Cardinals 31, Panthers 14

Everyone sees the Arizona Cardinals winning, which is always a bit worrisome as a Cardinals fan not quite used to having a great team.

What do you think?