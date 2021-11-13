Revenge of the Birds Podcast #158: Previewing the Panthers with Billy Marshall of “The Roar”, @CatScratchReadr

Panthers podcaster @BillyM_91 talks the Panthers defense and how the Cardinals can attack a backup QB in PJ Walker.

Will Matt Rhule continue his dominance of Kingsbury and Hassan Reddick his revenge game?

Or will the Cards be too much even with McCoy? Plus: more on the future of both franchises!

Listen below:

https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/pdst.fm/e/chtbl.com/track/3271E/traffic.megaphone.fm/VMP9592231731.mp3?updated=1636708345

