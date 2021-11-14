Arizona Cardinals get big win with Colt McCoy, James Conner makes a statement, defense clamps down and more

The Arizona Cardinals made a statement on Sunday with their win over the San Francisco 49ers, and now they are onto the Carolina Panthers.

That means it was time for Jess and I to give you another Rise Up, See Red podcast.

The Colt McCoy game, the moves made heading into the game, and the one that occurred when injuries started to pile up.

We have all of that and more on the best hour of Arizona Cardinals talk on the web.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Use the timestamps below for reference to the topics we discussed.

(1:00) Intros, takeaways and standouts from the win over the 49ers

(24:30) Changes in the starting lineup, playing rotations

(38:34) Significance of the win for the season

(48:06) The Cardinals’ injuries

(1:01:36) Cardinals-Panthers preview and predictions