Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray status still unknown, Cardinals prepare for Carolina Panthers running game and more

The Arizona Cardinals host the Carolina Panthers in an important week 10 matchup, and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Three Big Things: Panthers Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Cardinals add long snapper Beau Brinkley to practie squad after Kyle Nelson hurt in practice

After Brewer injury, practice injury forces second signing

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returns to practice for the first time since his ankle injury ahead of the game against the Panthers

Notes: QB still questionable for Panthers; Hopkins, Moore game-day decisions

The Importance Of Budda Baker, And Friday Before The Panthers

Cardinals brace for Christian McCaffery on the ground as Panthers visit

Last time Panthers came to State Farm Stadium, McCaffery ran for 153

Cardinals GM Steve Keim says Kyler Murray knows his body the best and will decide if he plays

GM also discusses the strides made by RB Eno Benjamin

Rams add Odell Beckham and now the NFC West just got tougher for the Cardinals

Rams add mercurial wide receiver to roster

Chandler Jones becomes Cardinals' all-time sack leader, surpassing -- and honoring -- Freddie Joe Nunn

Veteran dedicated milestone to recently-passed Freddie Joe Nunn

Cardinals Folktales - Cards Go Hollywood, The Podcast

Ep. 7 - Get your popcorn ready! This is the story of the Oscar-winning movie Jerry Maguire starring Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., and the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, that's right. The Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Defense Focused On Christian McCaffrey

Ep. 494 - Derrick Henry. Dalvin Cook. Aaron Jones. The list of top-tier running backs the Cardinals have faced this season will grow by one on Sunday. Add Christian McCaffrey, the do-everything back of the Carolina Panthers.

Big Red Rage - Benjamin Carries Big Truck Stick

Ep. 533 - Eno Benjamin's first NFL touchdown was a smashing success. The ASU product smashed a defensive back during an impressive 21-yard run to help the Cardinals to a 31-17 win over the 49ers last Sunday.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Is Sunday The Battle Of The Backups?

Ep. 495 - Kyler Murray was on the practice field on Friday, but officially he's listed as questionable to play on Sunday against the Panthers. In other words, he'll be a game-day decision. And like last week, if Murray can't go, then Colt McCoy will

Biggest NFL Football Power Index swings of the season - Which teams are better or worse than preseason expectations?

Which teams are exceeding expectations -- or not living up to them? We looked at the five biggest swings in both directions from ESPN's preseason Football Power Index ratings.

Arizona Cardinals WR A.J. Green returns from reserve/COVID-19 list

A.J. Green was activated from the COVID-19 list, returning to the Cardinals after missing last Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray game-time decision again with sprained left ankle

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for a second straight week, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday.

Source - Arizona Cardinals not optimistic QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins play vs. Panthers

The Cardinals are not optimistic that Kyler Murray plays Sunday against the Panthers. DeAndre Hopkins is also unlikely to play.

Bickley: NFL needs to retire new point of emphasis on taunting immediately

The NFL needs to retire this “point of emphasis” on taunting immediately, before a franchise and a fan base pay a heavy price.

Cardinals activate WR A.J. Green from COVID-19 list; 2 players land on IR

The Arizona Cardinals have activated wide receiver A.J. Green from the reserve/COVID-19 and placed two players on injured reserve.

Carolina Panthers bring back familiar face, sign free agent Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a familiar face, as the team announced the signing of quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday.

Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to 1-year deal with Los Angeles Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams on Thursday, choosing Los Angeles and its burgeoning super team.

Cardinals get 1st look at former LB Haason Reddick in Panthers defense

Former Arizona Cardinal and current Carolina Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick makes his return to the desert for the first time in Week 10.

Cardinals' Vance Joseph: Pairing with Kliff Kingsbury 'has been a good fit'

The pairing of Vance Joseph and Kliff Kingsbury has fostered a Cardinals' turnaround through their patience and dedication to their craft.

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray back at practice ahead of Panthers game

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was back out at practice Friday, two days before Arizona takes on Carolina.

Keim: Carson Palmer's words resonated as Cardinals signed Colt McCoy

It felt pretty obvious why the Cardinals went after a new backup QB in the offseason. Steve Keim also drew inspiration from his old starter.

Report: Cardinals' Chandler Jones fined for Freddie Joe Nunn shirt

Cardinals' Chandler Jones was fined $10,300 by the NFL for showing his under t-shirt depicting the late ex-Cardinal Freddie Joe Nunn.

Wrecking Panthers' game plan starts with stopping RB Christian McCaffrey

While the buzz has been around Cam Newton's return to Carolina, let's not forget who makes the Panthers offense go in RB Christian McCaffrey.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds placed on IR

The Cardinals will be without running back Chase Edmonds for at least three weeks as he was placed on IR with a high ankle sprain.