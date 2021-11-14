Arizona Cardinals place Chase Edmonds on injured reserve, bring up Tavien Feaster, Beau Brinkley and Greg Dortch

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of moves on Saturday, including placing running back Chase Edmonds on the injured reserve.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced the following roster moves:

– Signed running back Tavien Feaster to the active roster from the practice squad

– Placed running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) on injured reserve

– Elevated long snapper Beau Brinkley and wide receiver Greg Dortch to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

Feaster (6-0, 221) has been on the Cardinals practice squad this season after spending preseason with Arizona. He was on the practice squads of the Lions and Giants in 2020 as a rookie after entering the league with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Carolina. The 23-year old Feaster spent his first three seasons at Clemson before transferring to South Carolina for his final year of college.

Brinkley (6-4, 260) signed with the Cardinals practice squad on Friday. He snapped the past nine seasons (2012-20) for the Tennessee Titans after entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2012 out of Missouri and has played in 135 regular season games.

Dortch (5-7, 175) played in last week’s game against the 49ers after being elevated from the practice squad. He has been on Arizona’s practice squad all season after he was released following the preseason. The 23-year old Dortch originally signed with Arizona on August 3 after previously playing in two games with Carolina in 2019 and spending time on the practice squads of the Jets, Panthers, Rams and Falcons. He entered the league with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent from Wake Forest in 2019.

Feaster will wear #30, Brinkley will wear #43 and Dortch will wear #83.