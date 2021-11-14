Arizona Cardinals: Being cautious is the way.

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have been sidelined with low body injuries for a few weeks. Neither suited up for the Cardinals’ 14-point victory against the 49ers. Heading into week 10 against the Carolina Panther, Hopkins and Murray is reportedly inactive or close to it.

Three Cardinals - Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore - are questionable for Sunday. Moore is the most likely to play, Hopkins the least, and it doesn’t sound promising for Murray, per sources. Cards will make final decisions in pregame, but sounds like QB-WR inactive. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

The arrow is pointing towards Colt McCoy being the starter against another backup, P.J. Walker for the Carolina Panthers. While we prefer Murray and Hopkins play, the bigger picture lies ahead. I stated in my piece last week, the goals are clear. Win the division and make a run in the playoffs.

Carolina’s defense is fast and athletic, but this is another winnable game for Colt McCoy. Next week, the team travels to Seattle to face the Seahawks with Russell Wilson. That game has more importance towards winning the division. It would serve best to have Murray and Hopkins healthy to compete against another high-octane offense.

Afterward, it provides the entire team time to rest up with our week 12 bye. Heading into next week’s divisional battle with a 9-1 record and returning QB/WR combo is a great confidence boost. Injuries to Murray helped derail and ultimately end playoff hopes.

It is best to use these two weeks to ensure our stars are healthy. Murray will test his ankle again during pre-game warmups. If he cannot go, it is ok. The defense can create issues for Walker and the Panthers’ offense. Run the ball with James Conner and Eno Benjamin like last week.

We have bigger and realistic aspirations. It is best to operate with this in mind. See you at 4:25 pm est.