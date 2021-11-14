Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

It looks like a matchup of backup quarterbacks in the week 10 game between the Cardinals and Panthers.

Maybe we get a surprise and both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins can go, but it seems like another week of Colt McCoy as the Cardinals look to move to 9-1 and guarantee themselves a winning season.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s game.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (8-1) vs Carolina Panthers (4-5)

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

When: November 14, 2021 - 2:05 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Channel 10 Locally) - Kenny Albert (play-by-play) Jonathan Vilma (analyst) Sara Walsh (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105,1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: ESPN Radio - Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) Kirk Morrison (analyst)

Odds: Cardinals -8.5

Over/Under: 41.5

DraftKings Sportsbook