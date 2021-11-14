Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers (2021) first half open thread

No Kyler Murray.
No DeAndre Hopkins.
No Justin Pugh.
No Max Garcia.
Oh, Andy Isabella is out as well.
The line has moved a ton, down to the Cardinals only a seven-point favorite. Yet, with Colt McCoy, with the way this defense has played this year, you feel like this should be a win for the Arizona Cardinals.
Let’s hope for a great game and good health coming out on the other side.
Who: Arizona Cardinals (8-1) vs Carolina Panthers (4-5)
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
When: November 14, 2021 - 2:05 p.m. Arizona Time
TV: Fox (Channel 10 Locally) - Kenny Albert (play-by-play) Jonathan Vilma (analyst) Sara Walsh (sideline reporter)
Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)
Spanish Radio: KHOV 105,1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)
National Radio: ESPN Radio - Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) Kirk Morrison (analyst)
Odds: Cardinals -7
Over/Under: 41.5
Go Cardinals
