Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers second half open thread

This was easily the worst half of football all season for the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s trending towards the Cardinals moving to 8-2 as they trail at the half 23-0.

Colt McCoy backed up a phenomenal performance against the San Francisco 49ers with a terrible first half against the Carolina Panthers.

It’s one of those games and maybe the Cardinals just need to get through it.

McCoy was sacked and fumbled to open the game and then newly reacquired Cam Newton ran in for a touchdown. Then the next series after not getting a 3-1 or a 4-1 the Panthers went down and Newton threw a touchdown.

Not ideal.

For the Arizona Cardinals, it’ll be about getting through this game and maybe playing well in the second half of the game.

Nothing is going well right now for the Cardinals, and the salt in the wound is Haason Reddick had the sack and forced fumble and Zane Gonzalez doesn’t know how to miss.

Yuck.