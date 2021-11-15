Red Rain: CAR 34 ARI 10 Kliff Notes

The Arizona team should consider staying at a hotel the night before home games. It has worked so well for them on the road, but Cardinals have not been nearly as sharp this year at home. Only home game they dominated was against the Texans.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 15, 2021
The formula for beating the Cardinals:
- Ball controlled offensive drives that feature a heavy dose of the running game, thereby keeping the Cardinals’ offense off the field for lengthy stretches.
- Pressure the QB and play sticky man coverage on the receivers, assigning one of the best athletes to shadow the QB, when Kyler Murray is playing.
If you were the Cardinals’ head coach and their defensive coordinator, what would you do to counter this formula?
I offer my thoughts in today’s podcast.
