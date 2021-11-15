 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Red Rain: CAR 34 ARI 10 Kliff Notes

By Walter Mitchell
/ new

The formula for beating the Cardinals:

  1. Ball controlled offensive drives that feature a heavy dose of the running game, thereby keeping the Cardinals’ offense off the field for lengthy stretches.
  2. Pressure the QB and play sticky man coverage on the receivers, assigning one of the best athletes to shadow the QB, when Kyler Murray is playing.

If you were the Cardinals’ head coach and their defensive coordinator, what would you do to counter this formula?

I offer my thoughts in today’s podcast.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...