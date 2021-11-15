Arizona Cardinals open as small favorites heading into week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks

Despite losing two of their last three and still no clear indication that Kyler Murray will play in the final game before the bye week mercifully gets here, Las Vegas still buys the Arizona Cardinals.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook! the Arizona Cardinals open as 2.5-point road favorites after coming off their worst performance of the 2021 NFL season.

If Kyler Murray is back, this feels like a great chance for the Arizona Cardinals to get right heading into the bye week with then six games left on the 2021 schedule.

Without Murray and the injury to Colt McCoy sustained in the loss to the Carolina Panthers, if Chris Streveler is the starter it feels like an uphill battle will be coming on Sunday.

However, if we follow the line this week, we should have an idea of what Vegas thinks is happening with Murray.

Let’s hope he’s back and healthy on Sunday and the opening line grows over the next week.