Arizona Cardinals sit at two seed in NFC after loss

The Arizona Cardinals played really bad on Sunday.

Of course, they did so without their starting quarterback, top wide receiver, top running back, the two starting offensive guards and their backup quarterback running for his life.

Bad games happen, no need to hit the panic button quite yet.

After week 10, with one game left between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers the Cardinals sit with the two seed in the NFC, and MNF will not change anything as far as the playoffs are concerned this week.

Let’s take a look at the playoff standings in the NFC before Monday Night Football.

On the Bubble

8. Minnesota Vikings - 4-5

9. Atlanta Falcons - 4-5

10 Philadelphia Eagles - 4-6

11. San Francisco 49ers - 3-5

Crazy that the Cardinals would get the Panthers in round one before taking on the Dallas Cowboys if both teams win their first round matchup.

It is also getting close to where the 49ers are playing for the playoff lives this week. 3-6 is a mountain to climb, and they’ll join the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West at that record. 4-5 puts them in a nice group with the Falcons and Vikings on the outside looking in.

Things are sure to be interesting the final eight weeks in the NFL season.