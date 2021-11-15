Arizona Cardinals release Tavien Feaster, two others from practice squad

The loss to the Carolina Panthers was semi-successful in that the Arizona Cardinals did not lose anymore key pieces on Sunday.

Outside of that it was mostly a disaster, but every team goes through a bad week.

Now it is about getting things right.

We have that coming as the week moves along, but the team needs to get the right players in place as well.

Today, the Cardinals announced they released three players.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has released running back Tavien Feaster from the active roster and also released defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and wide receiver Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad.

Not sure what to make of the Dickerson and Shepherd releases outside of maybe Andy Isabella is back and Greg Dortch goes back to the practice squad... Dickerson I am not sure.

For Feaster, this will likely be his life the next couple of weeks going between the practice squad and active roster, unless the team is comfortable with Jonathan Ward being back.