Filed under:

ROTB Week 11 Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

By Walter Mitchell
/ new

Updated Standings: (special thanks to CCF for the assist):

*** (3/3 week)

19. AZ_C_F

18. blackram928

17. CCF

16. Kev1n

15. CardCore

14. FNG, Chambana81

13. RedC, Mitch, Believer3000, ERauch

12. MNCF

11. brrberry, CFWA

10. FriarFan32, UACF

9. UtahCF

6. leftcoastfan

5. JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27

4. ***arizonabuild, greatnumber8

3. ***BRS

2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist

1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy

0. gamesguy1, cminaz

NFL Week 11 Point Spreads:

(per Jeremy Cuff via https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/11/15/nfl-week-11-odds-point-spreads-money-lines-over-unders/8588711002/)

  • New England Patriots (-6.5) at Atlanta Falcons (+6.5)
  • New Orleans Saints (+1.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5)
  • Miami Dolphins (-3.5) at New York Jets (+3.5)
  • Washington Football Team (+2.5) at Carolina Panthers (-2.5)
  • Indianapolis Colts (+6.5) at Buffalo Bills (-6.5)
  • Detroit Lions (+9.5) at Cleveland Browns (-9.5)
  • San Francisco 49ers (-5.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5)
  • Houston Texans (+10.5) at Tennessee Titans (-10.5)
  • Green Bay Packers (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings (+2.5)
  • Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) at Chicago Bears (+6.5)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (+1.5)
  • Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks (+2.5)
  • Dallas Cowboys (+2.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)
  • New York Giants (+11.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11.5)

My Picks:

  • TEN (-10.5)
  • MIN (+2.5)
  • BAL (-6.5)

Your Picks?

