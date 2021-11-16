ROTB Week 11 Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

Updated Standings: (special thanks to CCF for the assist):
*** (3/3 week)
19. AZ_C_F
18. blackram928
17. CCF
16. Kev1n
15. CardCore
14. FNG, Chambana81
13. RedC, Mitch, Believer3000, ERauch
12. MNCF
11. brrberry, CFWA
10. FriarFan32, UACF
9. UtahCF
6. leftcoastfan
5. JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27
4. ***arizonabuild, greatnumber8
3. ***BRS
2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist
1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy
0. gamesguy1, cminaz
NFL Week 11 Point Spreads:
(per Jeremy Cuff via https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/11/15/nfl-week-11-odds-point-spreads-money-lines-over-unders/8588711002/)
- New England Patriots (-6.5) at Atlanta Falcons (+6.5)
- New Orleans Saints (+1.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5)
- Miami Dolphins (-3.5) at New York Jets (+3.5)
- Washington Football Team (+2.5) at Carolina Panthers (-2.5)
- Indianapolis Colts (+6.5) at Buffalo Bills (-6.5)
- Detroit Lions (+9.5) at Cleveland Browns (-9.5)
- San Francisco 49ers (-5.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5)
- Houston Texans (+10.5) at Tennessee Titans (-10.5)
- Green Bay Packers (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings (+2.5)
- Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) at Chicago Bears (+6.5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (+1.5)
- Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks (+2.5)
- Dallas Cowboys (+2.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)
- New York Giants (+11.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11.5)
My Picks:
- TEN (-10.5)
- MIN (+2.5)
- BAL (-6.5)
Your Picks?
Loading comments...