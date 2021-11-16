Arizona Cardinals remain top team in NFC West after week 10

The ship is sinking.

At least that was the thought for many after the Arizona Cardinals had their worst performance of the 2021 season.

It is hard to have faith in a team, actually a franchise that is a perpetual loser. As a fan, I completely understand that line of thinking.

However, when one takes a step back from the 2021 season there are a couple of things that should make last weeks loss to the Carolina Panthers one that shouldn’t stick for too long.

The Cardinals were severely injured heading into the game. This isn’t an excuse, but when you are missing five offensive starters a letdown is imminent. The Cardinals worst game of the season on offense came with their backup quarterback.

This isn’t to belabor the point, but people seem to act like Kyler Murray is either out there or out for the season and Colt McCoy will have to finish.

Murray has missed two games, he may miss a third, and for the first time in his career he will not make every start for his team in a season.

DeAndre Hopkins had missed two starts in his career, before missing the last two.

Justin Pugh had started 40 of 41 possible games since 2019.

Injuries happen, but to see the Cardinals get over it for one week, an impressive win over the San Francisco 49ers, then succumb to it the next is no reason to chicken little.

Look at the losses for each team at the top of the NFC this season:

Green Bay Packers (8-2) - (38-3 loss to New Orleans Saints) (13-7 loss to Kansas City Chiefs w/o Rodgers)

Dallas Cowboys (7-2) - (31-29 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers) (30-16 loss to Denver Broncos at home)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) - (34-24 loss to Los Angeles Rams) (36-27 loss to New Orleans Saints) (29-19 loss to Washington Football Team after bye week)

Los Angeles Rams (7-3) - (37-20 loss to Cardinals) (28-16 loss to Tennessee Titans) (31-10 loss to San Francisco 49ers)

The best teams in the NFC have some bad losses this season. The Cardinals now join them in having a bad loss. Not to a bad team, just an ugly loss.

Things happen.

We’re onto Seattle.