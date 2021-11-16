 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arizona Cardinals offensive snap counts in loss to Carolina Panthers

By Seth Cox
Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

What does the worst offensive game in 2021 for the Arizona Cardinals look like in snap counts?

Let’s take a look.

D.J. Humphries - 55 snaps (100%)
Josh Jones - 55 (100%)
Sean Harlow - 54 (98%)
Kelvin Beachum - 51 (93%)
Rodney Hudson - 51 (93%)
Christian Kirk - 47 (85%)
James Conner - 45 (82%)
Zach Ertz - 45 (82%)
Antoine Wesley - 42 (76%)
A.J. Green - 38 (69%)
Colt McCoy - 33 (60%)

Interesting numbers here. Green was fighting for the most snaps at wide receiver, now he was third... Wonder if that came more late while the game was out of hand.

We saw how Conner being the guy takes away from his effectiveness as well.

Chris Streveler - 22 (40%)
Rondale Moore - 18 (33%)
Darrell Daniels - 17 (31%)
Eno Benjamin - 15 (27%)
Joshua Miles - 6 (11%)
Demetrius Harris - 5 (9%)
Marcus Henry - 4 (7%)
Greg Dortch - 1 (2%)
Danny Isidora - 1 (2%)

I didn’t realize we got so much of Streveler in terms of snap counts.

What else stood out to you?

