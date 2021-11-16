Arizona Cardinals defensive snap counts in loss to the Carolina Panthers

As bad as the offense was on Sunday, the defense was even worse for the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, early in the game the offense did them zero favors, but there was still a whole lot of ball game to be played and they decided to... well be out there against the Carolina Panthers.

How did the snaps play out?

Jordan Hicks - 75 (100%)

Isaiah Simmons - 75 (100%)

Byron Murphy - 72 (96%)

Budda Baker - 71 (95%)

Zach Allen - 65 (87%)

Marco Wilson - 65 (87%)

Jalen Thompson - 64 (84%)

Chandler Jones - 50 (67%)

Marco Wilson played probably his worst game of the season, but they hung with him... I respect it. Jones snaps are something. Especially when VJ had him in coverage a couple of plays.

Jordan Phillips - 37(49%)

Corey Peters - 34 (45%)

Markus Golden - 33 (44%)

Leki Fotu - 32 (43%)

Robert Alford - 27 (36%)

Tanner Vallejo - 26 (35%)

Zach Kerr - 24 (32%)

Zaven Collins - 23 (31%)

Michael Dogbe - 21 (28%)

Devon Kennard - 18 (24%)

Dennis Gardeck - 10 (13%)

Deionte Thompson - 2 (3%)

Joe Walker - 1 (1%)

The defensive line being thin is obvious, but after defending VJ last week for his Vallejo use, going back to the well and having it look disastrous was sad.

What did you think?