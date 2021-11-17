Arizona Cardinals bring Tavien Feaster back to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals brought back Tavien Feaster to the practice squad the team announced on Wednesday.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has re-signed running back Tavien Feaster to the practice squad. Feaster (6-0, 221) played in last Sunday’s game against the Panthers after being signed from the practice squad and was released on Monday.

Feaster’s release from the active roster likely means that Jonathan Ward is recovered from his concussion issue that has kept him out the last two weeks.

As for the Cardinals running back room, it will have James Conner as the lead back, but it should be interesting to see how they deploy Eno Benjamin and Ward this week against the Seattle Seahawks defense.

While we wait for more news along the injury front, glad to see a hard working player like Feaster to hang around.

Welcome back, Tavien.