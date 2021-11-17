Marco Wilson will look to rebound after rough outing against Carolina Panthers

For the Arizona Cardinals, the 2021 rookie class has been great... until recently.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Cardinals have dealt with low snap counts (Zaven Collins), injuries (Rondale Moore) or just flatout a rookie struggling.

That has been Marco Wilson.

Of course Moore had his bad game against the Green Bay Packers, but Wilson over the last three weeks has seen his snaps remain the same and his level of play drop.

It came to a head against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday when Wilson had his worst game of his young career.

A lot of it seemed to be just rookie struggles.

Wilson was in position on a couple of the receptions he gave up, but just has struggled in recent weeks to make a play on the ball.

In other situations he is making a play to early, or getting grabby down the field drawing penalties (he had two against the Panthers while also giving up a touchdown).

The question for Wilson becomes, is he hitting the rookie wall or are teams figuring some things out about the fourth round pick?

Wilson has athleticism for days, and it shows in his game where he knows where he is supposed to be and has the ability to get there.

However, he has to find a consistent ability to make a play on the ball now if he is to take the next step.

Wilson has shown flashes and looks like he is going to be a player in the league, let’s hope he brushes off last week and has a good game against a great Seahawks receiving corps.