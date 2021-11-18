Bird Droppings: The wait for Kyler Murray, James Conner carries the load, Sean Harlow finds his niche and more

Happy Thursday one and all.
We are heading into a pivotal matchup for the Arizona Cardinals against the Seattle Seahawks.
Let’s check from all the news from around the web to help us get ready.
Cardinals need to figure out their quarterback for Seattle with Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy banged up
You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week, Part One
Topics include Panthers problems, Murray's health, and Watt's future
Cardinals photo journal recap of the 34-10 loss against the Panthers at State Farm Stadium in 2021
Sean Harlow almost quit football but has found a home as offensive line depth with the Cardinals
Notes: Justin Murray has injury setback; Tavien Feaster re-signs
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hopes to play Sunday in Seattle, as team waits for WR DeAndre Hopkins to return
The Cardinals and Packers played one of the greatest playoff games ever in a 51-45 Cards' win, but Cardinals CB Michael Adams made it his redemption story
In a playoff game of 1,000 yards and two future Hall of Fame QBs, the smallest guy on the field makes the biggest play
Pro Bowl Voting Has Begun, And The Cardinals Looking For Votes
With an 8-2 record, team should have plenty of candidates
Red Sea Report - Cardinals Shift Focus To Seattle Week
The Cardinals moved on from their disappointing 34-10 loss to the Panthers and have begun preparing for their Sunday matchup with Seahawks at Lumen Field. Craig Grialou, Mike Jurecki and Drew Stanton talk about the Cardinals flushing the Carolina loss
Snap counts and pro football focus grades for Cardinals against Panthers
Conner shoulders RB load; Alford top-graded defender
The Dave Pasch Podcast - Jeff Van Gundy
Ep. 16 - Former NBA coach and current ESPN/ABC lead NBA broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy joins Dave Pasch to share his thoughts on the NBA, Phoenix Suns, LeBron James, the NFL, Arizona Cardinals and his beloved Houston Texans.
Cardinals Cover 2 - Kyler Murray ‘Pretty Close’ To Returning
Ep. 497 - Seeing Kyler Murray on the practice field on Wednesday was a welcome sight. Now, it's still early in the week, yet it's hard not to be optimistic about his availability at Seattle. Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki report on what they saw
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says he's 'pretty close' to returning from ankle injury
Arizona Cardinals remaining cautious with QB Kyler Murray ahead of bye
Report: Arizona Cardinals adjust Devon Kennard's contract, add cap space
The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have opened up $1.7 million in cap space by restructuring Devon Kennard's contract.
Report: Cardinals tried to sign Chiefs QB Shane Buechele to active roster
According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs signed Shane Buechele off their practice squad to keep the Cardinals from adding him.
The sky's not falling: Cardinals among playoff contenders with bad losses
The Cardinals aren't alone in having a bad loss on an otherwise solid record, with a number of playoff contenders taking one on the chin.
Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt not ruling out return in 2021
Arizona Cardinals re-sign RB Tavien Feaster to practice squad
Cut from the Arizona Cardinals' active roster Monday, running back Tavien Feaster has re-joined the team's practice squad on Wednesday.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'pretty close' to return in Week 11 vs. Seahawks
Cardinals providing OL Sean Harlow with opportunity he'd been looking for
After working his tail off to get on the football field the past four years, Cardinals G Sean Harlow is making the most of his snaps in 2021.
