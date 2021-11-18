Bird Droppings: The wait for Kyler Murray, James Conner carries the load, Sean Harlow finds his niche and more

Happy Thursday one and all.

We are heading into a pivotal matchup for the Arizona Cardinals against the Seattle Seahawks.

Let’s check from all the news from around the web to help us get ready.

Cardinals need to figure out their quarterback for Seattle with Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy banged up

McCoy day-to-day with pectoral issue; Murray continues to progress with ankle

You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week, Part One

Topics include Panthers problems, Murray's health, and Watt's future

Cardinals photo journal recap of the 34-10 loss against the Panthers at State Farm Stadium in 2021

Looking back at the Cardinals' game against the Carolina Panthers

Sean Harlow almost quit football but has found a home as offensive line depth with the Cardinals

Notes: Justin Murray has injury setback; Tavien Feaster re-signs

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hopes to play Sunday in Seattle, as team waits for WR DeAndre Hopkins to return

Quarterback moving better at practice; wide receiver remains DNP

The Cardinals and Packers played one of the greatest playoff games ever in a 51-45 Cards' win, but Cardinals CB Michael Adams made it his redemption story

In a playoff game of 1,000 yards and two future Hall of Fame QBs, the smallest guy on the field makes the biggest play

Pro Bowl Voting Has Begun, And The Cardinals Looking For Votes

With an 8-2 record, team should have plenty of candidates

Red Sea Report - Cardinals Shift Focus To Seattle Week

The Cardinals moved on from their disappointing 34-10 loss to the Panthers and have begun preparing for their Sunday matchup with Seahawks at Lumen Field. Craig Grialou, Mike Jurecki and Drew Stanton talk about the Cardinals flushing the Carolina loss

Snap counts and pro football focus grades for Cardinals against Panthers

Conner shoulders RB load; Alford top-graded defender

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Jeff Van Gundy

Ep. 16 - Former NBA coach and current ESPN/ABC lead NBA broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy joins Dave Pasch to share his thoughts on the NBA, Phoenix Suns, LeBron James, the NFL, Arizona Cardinals and his beloved Houston Texans.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Kyler Murray ‘Pretty Close’ To Returning

Ep. 497 - Seeing Kyler Murray on the practice field on Wednesday was a welcome sight. Now, it's still early in the week, yet it's hard not to be optimistic about his availability at Seattle. Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki report on what they saw

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says he's 'pretty close' to returning from ankle injury

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says he's "pretty close" to return from his ankle injury.

Arizona Cardinals remaining cautious with QB Kyler Murray ahead of bye

While the Arizona Cardinals would love to have their star quarterback back on the field, they aren't rushing things with Kyler Murray.

Report: Arizona Cardinals adjust Devon Kennard's contract, add cap space

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have opened up $1.7 million in cap space by restructuring Devon Kennard's contract.

Report: Cardinals tried to sign Chiefs QB Shane Buechele to active roster

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs signed Shane Buechele off their practice squad to keep the Cardinals from adding him.

The sky's not falling: Cardinals among playoff contenders with bad losses

The Cardinals aren't alone in having a bad loss on an otherwise solid record, with a number of playoff contenders taking one on the chin.

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt not ruling out return in 2021

The Cardinals remain hopeful that J.J. Watt can return this season after undergoing surgery on his shoulder, according to John Gambadoro.

Arizona Cardinals re-sign RB Tavien Feaster to practice squad

Cut from the Arizona Cardinals' active roster Monday, running back Tavien Feaster has re-joined the team's practice squad on Wednesday.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'pretty close' to return in Week 11 vs. Seahawks

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was back among his teammates to kick off practice Wednesday, an encouraging sign his rehab is paying off.

Cardinals providing OL Sean Harlow with opportunity he'd been looking for

After working his tail off to get on the football field the past four years, Cardinals G Sean Harlow is making the most of his snaps in 2021.