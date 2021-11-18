Kyler Murray will need monster performances down the stretch to have a shot at MVP

When the Arizona Cardinals lost in week eight for the first time in 2021, it was not just the teams first loss that was the big deal.

It also resulted in the Cardinals losing their signal caller Kyler Murray for the past two weeks, which has seen the team go 1-1 in those games.

The hope is Murray is back this week against the Seattle Seahawks and he may need to be if he wants a shot to win the NFL MVP.

According to ESPN, Murray is now tied for fourth in the MVP race.

T4. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals 2021 stats: 2,276 passing yards, 147 rushing yards, 20 total TDs, 7 INTs, 63.5 QBR Murray built himself a cushion early in the season in leading Arizona to a seven-game win streak, but his absence these past two weeks could severely impact his chances; he is now +1200 in Vegas to take home the hardware.

If Murray comes back and puts up a big performance on Sunday, he gets himself right back in the conversation.

However, it will take some big-time performances for him to get back into it, according to ESPN:

Aaron Rodgers and (Lamar) Jackson only missed one game each in their respective MVP campaigns in 2020 and 2019, and both absences came in Week 17, when their teams had already secured a spot in the postseason. Murray will need some monster performances when he returns if he wants to climb back to the top spot in the race.

Murray sits behind according to ESPN:

Tom Brady Lamar Jackson Dak Prescott

Those two games may have cost him the MVP, but wouldn’t a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP be even sweeter?