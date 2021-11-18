What to do with Josh Jones?

One of the biggest surprises during the start to the season for the Arizona Cardinals was the play of second year offensive lineman Josh Jones.

Jones started the first two games at right guard, before having to move out to right tackle when Kelvin Beachum went down.

Then he moved back to right guard, but that coincided with Rodney Hudson going down for three weeks.

In those three games, Jones had perhaps his worst three game stretch (two sacks, three penalties, and 12 pressures) and found himself second on the depth chart behind veteran Max Garcia, just as Hudson was coming back.

He started against the Carolina Panthers and was decent, but now the question becomes, if Max Garcia is healthy what do they do with Josh Jones?

Jones best performances in the season were while playing right tackle for Beachum, but are you willing to start him over Beachum? Do you keep Jones as the top backup at right guard and right tackle and just plug him in during times when those needs appear?

Jones looks the part of a right tackle, but it may be another year before he gets that role, so what do you do with him in the meantime? Those are questions we will keep our eye on over the final seven games of the season.