Justin Murray had injury setback, could be lost for season

Health along the offensive line has been an issue for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, and despite that the team has held up well at 8-2.

With a shot to move to 9-2 heading into their bye week, the team was hoping to get one of their key depth pieces back in Justin Murray.

Unfortunately for Murray, he had a setback and is in jeopardy of being lost for the season if the team does not activate him by next Wednesday.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about him on Wednesday. “He had a setback with his lingering injury, and so it doesn’t look like he’ll be progressing this week,” he said.

With the new injured reserve rules, Murray was designated to return on November 4th, the Cardinals only have 21-days to activate him, before he then would have to go on IR for the season.

If that happens, it would be a big loss to the Cardinals depth more than anything. Murray has been a key backup, with strong positional flexibility. Let’s hope for some improvement quick from the big man.