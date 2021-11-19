Week 12 college football preview, prospects to know and Senior Bowl initial reactions

We have killed again.

The Oklahoma Sooners are no more after an embarrassing loss to a good Baylor Bears team, and now it is pretty straight forward for the College Football Playoffs. How do we rank the top five, and what does Cincinnati need to get in?

This week, Justin and I discuss our takeaways from Bruce Feldman’s article at The Athletic that took a peek inside the Senior Bowl selection process.

Then, NFL Draft prospects of the week, including a QB who is not getting enough buzz. Plus, a preview of an AAC showdown between Memphis and Houston.

Finally, a hot take about a Buckeye receiver.

