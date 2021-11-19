Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (2021) betting preview

Quite the matchup for the Arizona Cardinals as they get ready to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals opened as 2.5-point favorites against the Seahawks, but that line has moved slightly according to DraftKings Sportsbook! as the Cardinals are still favored, but only by two points now.

So, what are we eyeing?

Here are a couple of bets to look at come Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks under 47.5 (-110)

While this may be a sucker bet while we wait for firm information on Kyler Murray playing, the way the Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers last week to the tune of 17-0. In fact, in all but one of the Seahawks six losses this year they have failed to go over 47.5 and the only over was their 33-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans in overtime.

In their wins... One time over 47.5, a 28-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers. In fact, a Seahawks game has not gone over 47.5 since the 49ers game. Only once have the Cardinals and their opponent gone over 47.5 the last five games, their win over the 49ers.

Take the under.

James Conner anytime touchdown scorer (-120)

James Conner scores touchdowns. Simple as that.

If you are feeling froggy, take Conner as the first TD scorer of the game at +650. A $25 bet will pay out $162.50.

Good luck and have fun.