SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans react after big loss to Carolina Panthers

A week ago fans were completely confident in the direction of the Arizona Cardinals as a team.

Then they legged an egg against the Carolina Panthers and it seemed inevitable that some fans would panic and jump off the bandwagon.

I’m proud to say I was wrong.

Fans are still 100% confident in the direction of the Cardinals team under the guidance of Kliff Kingbsury.

It is a bit surprising seeing how there are some Chicken Little type fans, but the Cardinals have shown to be a bit different this year.

They have looked great in all phases of the game and been the most consistent team in the NFL.

It’s great to see the faith being kept.

Hold the line! Go Cardinals!