Kyler Murray a game-time decision, Justin Pugh and DeAndre Hopkins out against Seattle Seahawks

It is good news, bad news and no news for the Arizona Cardinals on the injury front heading into the final game before they get to their bye week.

From Darren Urban:

Kingsbury:



- Kyler Murray a game-day decision. Has to be able to protect himself from re-injury.

- Colt McCoy is “getting there” to be available.

- DeAndre Hopkins is out. Expects him to play after the bye vs. Chicago.

- Justin Pugh is out. Max Garcia has a chance to play. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 19, 2021

So, Kyler Murray is a game-time decision, which is always fun for those who like to know what they will be watching on Sunday.

Murray has progressed well from an injury that likely should have sidelined him for a month, but they also know the final six games are a bit more important than this one, so we will see what they do.

Colt McCoy is close, which means with no signing of a quarterback the team assumes that he or Murray will be good to go on Sunday. Maybe both.

Justin Pugh will miss another week, but hopefully Max Garcia will be back.

And then there is DeAndre Hopkins, who is struggling with that hamstring and will miss again and will basically get a month off.

Oh, and Budda Baker is playing.

Let’s hope for good news on Sunday.