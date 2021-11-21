Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

It is a big one for both sides.

The Cardinals can basically eliminate the Seahawks from NFC West contention and all but close their already small playoff chances.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have to find a way to stay alive, that is all they have left right now.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (8-2) vs Seattle Seahawks (3-6)

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

When: November 21, 2021 - 2:25 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Channel 10 Locally) - Kenny Albert (play-by-play) Jonathan Vilma (analyst) Sara Walsh (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105,1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: ESPN Radio - Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) Kelly Stouffer (analyst) Jessamyn McIntyre (sideline reporter)

Odds: Cardinals -1.5

Over/Under: 47.5

DraftKings Sportsbook