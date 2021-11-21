Arizona Cardinals look to rebound against struggling Seattle Seahawks

How do you discuss a turd in the punch bowl?

That was the dilemma for Jess and I this week as looked at the Arizona Cardinals embarrassing effort against the Carolina Panthers.

What did we think?

What were our reactions?

How can they right the ship?

We discussed all of that and more on this week's episode of the Rise Up, See Red Podcast.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Use the approximate times for each topic below if you want to listen to a particular segment.

(1:00) Intros, what happened against the Panthers

(19:53) Level of concern with the Cardinals after two losses in three games

(33:33) Does Kyler Murray need to play in Week 11?

(41:11) The play and playing time of the rookies

(57:54) Cardinals-Seahawks preview