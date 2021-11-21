Uncertainty around Kyler Murray has some of the experts on the Seattle Seahawks

What is an MVP candidate worth?

For gamblers and the experts picking games today it is quite a bit.

How do we know? The Arizona Cardinals are barely favorites in today’s game according to DraftKings Sports against the Seattle Seahawks, but the NFL experts from around the web have the Seahawks winning this weekend.

Why? Well, because they have no idea on if Kyler Murray will play.

Let’s take a look.

Vinnie Iyer from Sporting News - Pick: Seahawks win 24-21.

Bill Bender from Sporting News - Pick: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 20

NY Times - Pick: Cardinals -2.5

Bleacher Report - Score Prediction: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 23

AZ Central - Prediction: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 27

CBS Sports Pete Prisco - Pick: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 20

The Falcoholic - I’m picking Arizona under the assumption that Kyler plays—if not, I’ll be picking the Seahawks.

That last one is the key.

If you think the Arizona Cardinals will have Kyler Murray, then you think the Cardinals win. If you don’t think they have Murray, the Seahawks win a narrow one

What do you think?