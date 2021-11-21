Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (2021) first half open thread

It is a big game for the Arizona Cardinals after the morning slate.

The Arizona Cardinals can reclaim the number one spot in the NFC after the Green Bay Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings this morning.

Now, what do we see from the Cardinals today?

Can they regain the magic without Kyler Murray to get them into the bye week at 9-2 heading into the final six games of the season?

Man, what an opportunity.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (8-2) vs Seattle Seahawks (3-6)

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

When: November 21, 2021 - 2:25 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Channel 10 Locally) - Kenny Albert (play-by-play) Jonathan Vilma (analyst) Sara Walsh (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105,1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: ESPN Radio - Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) Kelly Stouffer (analyst) Jessamyn McIntyre (sideline reporter)

Odds: Cardinals +5

Over/Under: 45

DraftKings Sportsbook