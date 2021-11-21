Twitter reacts to the Cardinals’ 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks

After a shellacking of the Niners and receiving either a dollop or a wallup of a pounding in return against the Panthers, the Cardinals looked to figure out their winning ways once again on the road in Seattle.

It was a place they had played well in but the news came out before the game...no Kyler until after the bye.

It would be Colt McCoy again:

The Seahawks should really have no business losing to a Colt McCoy-led Arizona team that doesn't have D Hop. Every team has NFL players...any given Sunday...blah blah blah. I get it. I do. But let's be real, it's off with somebody head if Seattle loses today. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 21, 2021

The game started off well, with Arizona sacking Russ twice (Hello, Chandler) and the offense doing their thing:

That was a 16-play, 82-yard drive that took up 9:27 for the @AZCardinals. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 21, 2021

Obviously the TD was fantastic, but that drive took 9:27. That’s just unbelievable work. — Yup (@SCoxFB) November 21, 2021

Then AJ Green had a catch you’d have to see to believe...

Another Ertz TD and Arizona had a heavy lead.

The Cardinals have touchdown drives of 82 and 92 yards today. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) November 21, 2021

Kliff is making Colt McCoy look like a starting quarterback. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 21, 2021

It wasn’t all easy, however. The Seahawks, despite Russ being hampered clearly with his finger injury, made a comeback to close the gap.

Wilson and Lockett have that automatic connection. #Seahawks



: #AZvsSEA on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/jEytzjU5Do — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021

The biggest storyline in the game up through the half?

Matt Prater’s leg.

The usually ice-cold kicker barely made an extra point, missed another one as well as three field goals in the game:

After a good drive, Matt Prater comes on for the 36-yard field goal.



But he misses again.



Still 16-6. 8:56 left. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 21, 2021

Matt Prater must have gone with the generic brand smelling salts today pic.twitter.com/t3LUbCsRwn — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) November 21, 2021

Matt Prater missed again, this one from 36. That’s seven points he’s left on the field. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 21, 2021

Prater’s misses were about the only thing overshadowing a terrific game from A.J. Green, who looked like a WR1 again in place of DeAndre Hopkins after a 1 catch for 4 yards type of game against the Panthers:

Colt McCoy takes a shot right when he releases the ball and delivers a strike to AJ Green for 16 yards on 2nd & 15 #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/9o1sKUAb2W — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 21, 2021

Oh my goodness AJ Green — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 21, 2021

Sometimes, AJ Green looks like early Bengals years AJ Green… and I like that — Coxinals (@Coximus) November 21, 2021

Arizona got a catch and run from their other outside receiver and was once again in Field Goal Range (to be missed, again, by Prater)

Wesley played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech. Brutal miss...

Fortunately, Arizona’s defense stepped up:

Maybe i'm trippin but even the Seahawks good plays on offense just look so difficult. As if they gotta work really hard for the most basic of gains. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 21, 2021

And that “spelled” disaster for the Seahawks through one half.

An interception was overturned after a poor decision from Colt McCoy was seemingly a turnover.

Sidney Jones was all over that route. Seahawks have life. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 21, 2021

....Aaaaaand sometimes you get a lucky break. Call was overturned.

Wow, what a break for Arizona.



That's a killer for Seattle. — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) November 21, 2021

Not sure why but...okay.

Seattle ended up scoring a touchdown and it was suddenly just a 3 point game that WOULD have been a 7 point lead if not for Prater.

It was up to the offense to give the defense a hand up. And boy, did Colt McCoy do just that:

Colt McCoy dealing mood pic.twitter.com/mdILc1VSpw — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 22, 2021

Run a QB draw with Colt McCoy



Kliff: https://t.co/GEbWoiSScw pic.twitter.com/aHtJrynGDB — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) November 22, 2021

He SHOULD have had this touchdown pass but it was out of bounds and incomplete by Kirk:

Really nice game for Colt McCoy today! 300+ yards, 2 TDs #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/e0pa6lyQUP — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 22, 2021

Colt McCoy has now doubled up Russell Wilson in passing yards. 293 yds to Wilson's 144.



In what world. — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) November 21, 2021

Arizona ended it with how they have many times in the past: a sack of Russ. Who knows what his future in Seattle holds, or with Pete/Schneider the GM?

My bad. Split between Golden and Chandler Jones. Nice day for Chan. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 22, 2021

That’s all, folks. Maxx Williams had the final take of the day: