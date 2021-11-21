Twitter reacts to the Cardinals’ 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks

After a shellacking of the Niners and receiving either a dollop or a wallup of a pounding in return against the Panthers, the Cardinals looked to figure out their winning ways once again on the road in Seattle.
It was a place they had played well in but the news came out before the game...no Kyler until after the bye.
It would be Colt McCoy again:
The Seahawks should really have no business losing to a Colt McCoy-led Arizona team that doesn't have D Hop. Every team has NFL players...any given Sunday...blah blah blah. I get it. I do. But let's be real, it's off with somebody head if Seattle loses today.— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 21, 2021
The game started off well, with Arizona sacking Russ twice (Hello, Chandler) and the offense doing their thing:
That was a 16-play, 82-yard drive that took up 9:27 for the @AZCardinals.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 21, 2021
Obviously the TD was fantastic, but that drive took 9:27. That’s just unbelievable work.— Yup (@SCoxFB) November 21, 2021
Then AJ Green had a catch you’d have to see to believe...
Jump up, Jump up and get down ⬆️@ajgreen_18 x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/xxGitPsJHM— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 21, 2021
Another Ertz TD and Arizona had a heavy lead.
The Cardinals have touchdown drives of 82 and 92 yards today.— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) November 21, 2021
Kliff is making Colt McCoy look like a starting quarterback.— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 21, 2021
It wasn’t all easy, however. The Seahawks, despite Russ being hampered clearly with his finger injury, made a comeback to close the gap.
Wilson and Lockett have that automatic connection. #Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021
: #AZvsSEA on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/jEytzjU5Do
The biggest storyline in the game up through the half?
Matt Prater’s leg.
The usually ice-cold kicker barely made an extra point, missed another one as well as three field goals in the game:
After a good drive, Matt Prater comes on for the 36-yard field goal.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 21, 2021
But he misses again.
Still 16-6. 8:56 left.
Matt Prater must have gone with the generic brand smelling salts today pic.twitter.com/t3LUbCsRwn— Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) November 21, 2021
Matt Prater missed again, this one from 36. That’s seven points he’s left on the field.— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 21, 2021
Prater’s misses were about the only thing overshadowing a terrific game from A.J. Green, who looked like a WR1 again in place of DeAndre Hopkins after a 1 catch for 4 yards type of game against the Panthers:
Colt McCoy takes a shot right when he releases the ball and delivers a strike to AJ Green for 16 yards on 2nd & 15 #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/9o1sKUAb2W— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 21, 2021
Oh my goodness AJ Green— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 21, 2021
Sometimes, AJ Green looks like early Bengals years AJ Green… and I like that— Coxinals (@Coximus) November 21, 2021
Arizona got a catch and run from their other outside receiver and was once again in Field Goal Range (to be missed, again, by Prater)
Antooooooooine Wesley!!!#RedRaidaaaaas— Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) November 21, 2021
Wesley played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech. Brutal miss...
Fortunately, Arizona’s defense stepped up:
Maybe i'm trippin but even the Seahawks good plays on offense just look so difficult. As if they gotta work really hard for the most basic of gains.— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 21, 2021
And that “spelled” disaster for the Seahawks through one half.
#Seahawks heckler/sign guy at halftime of #AZvsSEA pic.twitter.com/ybT2EZgk7R— Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) November 21, 2021
An interception was overturned after a poor decision from Colt McCoy was seemingly a turnover.
Sidney Jones was all over that route. Seahawks have life.— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 21, 2021
....Aaaaaand sometimes you get a lucky break. Call was overturned.
Wow, what a break for Arizona.— Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) November 21, 2021
That's a killer for Seattle.
Not sure why but...okay.
Seattle ended up scoring a touchdown and it was suddenly just a 3 point game that WOULD have been a 7 point lead if not for Prater.
It was up to the offense to give the defense a hand up. And boy, did Colt McCoy do just that:
Colt McCoy dealing mood pic.twitter.com/mdILc1VSpw— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 22, 2021
Run a QB draw with Colt McCoy— Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) November 22, 2021
Kliff: https://t.co/GEbWoiSScw pic.twitter.com/aHtJrynGDB
He SHOULD have had this touchdown pass but it was out of bounds and incomplete by Kirk:
Really nice game for Colt McCoy today! 300+ yards, 2 TDs #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/e0pa6lyQUP— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 22, 2021
You can’t say enough about @JamesConner_ #RedSea 23 | Seahawks 13 pic.twitter.com/v3JmFCogrz— Fox Sports 910 (@foxsports910) November 22, 2021
Colt McCoy has now doubled up Russell Wilson in passing yards. 293 yds to Wilson's 144.— Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) November 21, 2021
In what world.
Arizona ended it with how they have many times in the past: a sack of Russ. Who knows what his future in Seattle holds, or with Pete/Schneider the GM?
My bad. Split between Golden and Chandler Jones. Nice day for Chan.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 22, 2021
That’s all, folks. Maxx Williams had the final take of the day:
Lots of Great choices… Only right for Goat McCoy to get the inaugural #ToTheMaxx Award! What a game! #RedSea #1-0 @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/ADvgqLgQ9G— Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) November 22, 2021
Loading comments...