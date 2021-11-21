Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks second half open thread

Two methodical, long touchdown drives have the Arizona Cardinals leading the Seattle Seahawks at the half 13-6.

It could be even more if Matt Prater was on his game today, hopefully it is just working out the kinks with the new long snapper and not an issue.

Not too bad though, as the Cardinals offense has been incredibly efficient and done a great job on third down, something you have to do if you are going to win with your backup quarterback.

Now, can they go get points to open the second half and really put the pressure on the Seattle Seahawks?

For the half, the Cardinals have done everything right sans the kicking game.

Colt McCoy - 19/23 177 yards 2 touchdowns

James Conner - 11 carries 31 yards 4 receptions 34 yards

Zach Ertz - 5 receptions 44 yards 2 touchdowns

Rondale Moore - 5 receptions 25 yards

Chandler Jones - 1 sack 2 tackles

Isaiah Simmons - 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

Let’s hope for a strong finish to the game and a great second half for the Arizona Cardinals.