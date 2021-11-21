Arizona Cardinals reclaim top spot in NFC after dominate win over Seattle Seahawks

It was almost ugly late.

This was a game that should not be close, but the Arizona Cardinals decided to continually miss kicks and that made it 16-13 with just over seven minutes to go.

Then the Arizona Cardinals, Colt McCoy, James Conner and Kliff Kingsbury responded and the Arizona Cardinals moved to 9-2 heading into their bye week with the top seed in the NFC and the best record in the NFL.

What a statement from the Arizona Cardinals after a lackluster outing the previous week.

This all but eliminates a struggling Seattle Seahawks from the division and puts them on the edge of being out of NFL playoff contention.

It also gives the Cardinals a big lead in the division.

More than anything, it shows that this Cardinals team is different.

A week after being unable to stop a Carolina Panthers offense that had been struggling, the Cardinals came out and made plays.

Chandler Jones had two sacks, Isaiah Simmons had a sack, Markus Golden had a sack and the Cardinals kept the Seahawks rushing attack in check for the most part, giving up only 85 yards rushing.

What a great performance from the pass defense.

The Cardinals finished with four sacks, five quarterback hits and didn’t let Russell Wilson dictate the game.

Meanwhile, Colt McCoy... What can we say?

All he did in his three starts helping out with Kyler Murray out with what is really a six week injury (don’t let that out of the bag though) was go 2-1 and beat the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in the process.

Oh, in the game McCoy was 35/44 for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

James Conner finished with 99 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, and McCoy made a living finding A.J. Green four times for 78 yards, Rondale Moore 11 times for 51 yards and Zach Ertz who had eight catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

What a team.

What a season so far.

Let’s enjoy this as we head into the bye week and the Arizona Cardinals will sit with the one seed no matter what coming out of the bye.

Then, let’s get ready for Chicago.

Enjoy your holiday week one and all and safe travels!