NFC West week 12 opening lines lean for the Arizona Cardinals to increase lead in division

With the Arizona Cardinals on a bye week, we have no opening lines for week 12 of the NFL season.

Well, at least for the Arizona Cardinals.

The rest of the NFC West is in action though and there is a good chance the Cardinals could grow their lead in the division and maybe in the conference.

So, what are the opening lines according to DraftKings SportsBook!? Let’s take a look.

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers - 49ers open as three-point favorites. Someone asked the other day, that means the line would look like (-3). Meaning if you like the 49ers they have to win by more than three points. On the flipside the Minnesota Vikings are three-point dogs, so the line would look like (+3).

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (-1) - Packers are one-point favorites heading into the game. I go back and forth on who I want to win. I think I lean slight Rams because the Cardinals control their own destiny against the Rams with one game left against them.

Seattle Seahawks (+1) at Washington Football Team - This is your Monday Night Football game folks.

Enjoy.