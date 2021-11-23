Week 12 ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs. Spread Competition

Updated Standings: (special thanks to CCF for the assist)
*** 3/3 Week
21. AZ_C_F
20. blackram928
19. CCF
18. ***CardCore, ***Chambana81
17. ***FNG, Kev1n
15. ERauch
14. RedC, Mitch
13. CFWA, Believer3000
12. FriarFan32, MNCF
11. UtahCF, brrberry
10. UACF
7. ***arizonabuild
6. leftcoastfan
5. JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27
4. greatnumber8
3. BRS
2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist
1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy
0. gamesguy1, cminaz
Week 12 Point Spreads: (per Jeremy Cluff at https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/11/22/nfl-week-12-odds-money-lines-point-spreads-over-unders-games/8669785002/)
- Chicago Bears (-3.5) at Detroit Lions (+3.5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+6.5) at Dallas Cowboys (-6.5)
- Buffalo Bills (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints (+4.5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at Indianapolis Colts (+2.5)
- New York Jets (+2.5) at Houston Texans (-2.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at New York Giants (+3.5)
- Carolina Panthers (-1.5) at Miami Dolphins (+1.5)
- Tennessee Titans (+5.5) at New England Patriots (-5.5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)
- Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Denver Broncos (+2.5)
- Los Angeles Rams (+1.5) at Green Bay Packers (-1.5)
- Minnesota Vikings (+2.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-2.5)
- Cleveland Browns (+3.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)
- Seattle Seahawks (+0.5) at Washington Football Team (-0.5)
My Picks:
- DET (+3.5)
- LV (+6.5)
- BUF (-4.5)
Your Picks?
Happy Thanksgiving to You and Your Families
Thanks for all you do to make ROTB a daily feast for Birdgangers!
“Cardinals for life, baby!” (Markus Golden)
