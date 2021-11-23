Week 12 ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs. Spread Competition

Updated Standings: (special thanks to CCF for the assist)

*** 3/3 Week

21. AZ_C_F

20. blackram928

19. CCF

18. ***CardCore, ***Chambana81

17. ***FNG, Kev1n

15. ERauch

14. RedC, Mitch

13. CFWA, Believer3000

12. FriarFan32, MNCF

11. UtahCF, brrberry

10. UACF

7. ***arizonabuild

6. leftcoastfan

5. JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27

4. greatnumber8

3. BRS

2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist

1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy

0. gamesguy1, cminaz

Week 12 Point Spreads: (per Jeremy Cluff at https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/11/22/nfl-week-12-odds-money-lines-point-spreads-over-unders-games/8669785002/)

Chicago Bears (-3.5) at Detroit Lions (+3.5)

Las Vegas Raiders (+6.5) at Dallas Cowboys (-6.5)

Buffalo Bills (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints (+4.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at Indianapolis Colts (+2.5)

New York Jets (+2.5) at Houston Texans (-2.5)

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at New York Giants (+3.5)

Carolina Panthers (-1.5) at Miami Dolphins (+1.5)

Tennessee Titans (+5.5) at New England Patriots (-5.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)

Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5)

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Denver Broncos (+2.5)

Los Angeles Rams (+1.5) at Green Bay Packers (-1.5)

Minnesota Vikings (+2.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-2.5)

Cleveland Browns (+3.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

Seattle Seahawks (+0.5) at Washington Football Team (-0.5)

My Picks:

DET (+3.5)

LV (+6.5)

BUF (-4.5)

Your Picks?

Happy Thanksgiving to You and Your Families

Thanks for all you do to make ROTB a daily feast for Birdgangers!

“Cardinals for life, baby!” (Markus Golden)