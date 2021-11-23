Snap counts for the Arizona Cardinals impressive win over the Seattle Seahawks

We have done snap counts for a long, long time on this site.

I have never seen a disparity in snap counts quite like this. That is why the post game recap discussed how dominant things were for the Arizona Cardinals, because you don’t see numbers vary like this.

Let’s start with the offense.

D.J. Humphries - 83 snaps (100%)

Sean Harlow - 83 (100%)

Rodney Hudson - 83 (100%)

Kelvin Beachum - 83 (100%)

Colt McCoy - 83 (100%)

Max Garcia - 72 (87%)

James Conner - 68 (82%)

Antoine Wesley - 63 (76%)

Zach Ertz - 63 (76%)

Christian Kirk - 61 (73%)

A.J. Green - 57 (69%)

83 offensive snaps? Damn that is impressive. I wonder if Garcia was a little banged up still and that is why he left.

Rondale Moore - 32 (39%)

Darrell Daniels - 29 (35%)

Demetrius Harris - 18 (22%)

Eno Benjamin - 18 (22%)

Josh Jones - 16 (19%)

Joshua Miles - 1 (1%)

How did Rondale Moore have 11 receptions on 32 snaps?

What stood out to you?