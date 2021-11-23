Arizona Cardinals defensive snap counts in win over the Seattle Seahawks

We hinted at a disparity in the snap counts between the offense and defense. The Arizona Cardinals offense had 83 snaps against the Seattle Seahawks.
The defense, well let’s take a look.
Jalen Thompson - 49 snaps (100%)
Isaiah Simmons - 49 (100%)
Byron Murphy Jr. - 49 (100%)
Jordan Hicks - 49 (100%)
Budda Baker - 49 (100%)
Marco Wilson - 47 (96%)
Markus Golden - 45 (92%)
Chandler Jones - 44 (90%)
Zach Allen - 33 (67%)
The defense only had 49 snaps played. What a huge disparity between the offense and defense and why so many felt like the Cardinals dominated the game.
Robert Alford - 29 (59%)
Jordan Phillips - 25 (51%)
Corey Peters - 20 (41%)
Leki Fotu - 14 (29%)
Michael Dogbe - 10 (20%)
Dennis Gardeck - 9 (18%)
Zach Kerr - 8 (16%)
Devon Kennard - 8 (16%)
Deionte Thompson - 2 (4%)
I feel like we have talked about it quite a bit, but man Robert Alford is playing so well in his snaps. On the season he is playing about 70% of the snaps and doing a great job in those snaps.
Loading comments...