Arizona Cardinals defensive snap counts in win over the Seattle Seahawks

We hinted at a disparity in the snap counts between the offense and defense. The Arizona Cardinals offense had 83 snaps against the Seattle Seahawks.

The defense, well let’s take a look.

Jalen Thompson - 49 snaps (100%)

Isaiah Simmons - 49 (100%)

Byron Murphy Jr. - 49 (100%)

Jordan Hicks - 49 (100%)

Budda Baker - 49 (100%)

Marco Wilson - 47 (96%)

Markus Golden - 45 (92%)

Chandler Jones - 44 (90%)

Zach Allen - 33 (67%)

The defense only had 49 snaps played. What a huge disparity between the offense and defense and why so many felt like the Cardinals dominated the game.

Robert Alford - 29 (59%)

Jordan Phillips - 25 (51%)

Corey Peters - 20 (41%)

Leki Fotu - 14 (29%)

Michael Dogbe - 10 (20%)

Dennis Gardeck - 9 (18%)

Zach Kerr - 8 (16%)

Devon Kennard - 8 (16%)

Deionte Thompson - 2 (4%)

I feel like we have talked about it quite a bit, but man Robert Alford is playing so well in his snaps. On the season he is playing about 70% of the snaps and doing a great job in those snaps.