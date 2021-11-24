Chandler Jones named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after performance against Seahawks

Chandler Jones is once again the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

From the team.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones has been named the “NFC Defensive Player of the Week” for his performance in last Sunday’s 23-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

This is Jones’ sixth career “Defensive Player of the Week” selection, his fifth with the Cardinals and his second this season after he won the award following Arizona’s Week 1 win at Tennessee.

His five “Defensive Player of the Week” selections are now the most in team history (Adrian Wilson-4). Jones g(2021, 2019) and Antrel Rolle (2007) are the only players in franchise history to be named “Defensive Player of the Week” multiple times in a single season since the award was created in 1984.

Last week against Seattle, Jones recorded four tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, three QB hits and a forced fumble. He was the only player in the NFC and one of just three players (Chris Jones, Tyus Bowser) in a win in the NFL to have 2.0+ sacks and a forced fumble last week.

Jones now has 16.5 sacks in 11 career games against the Seahawks, the most of any other NFL franchise in his career. He has 12.5 sacks in six career games at Lumen Field and is now tied for 10th all-time in sacks at the venue, which opened in 2002. Jones is the only player in the top 10 who never played for Seattle.

With 8.0 sacks and 20 QB hits in 2021, Jones is one of just five players in the NFL – and one of just two in the NFC (Nick Bosa) – with 8.0+ sacks and 20+ QB hits this season. His 105.0 sacks and 30 forced fumbles in his career lead the NFL since he entered the league in 2012.

This is the fifth “Player of the Week” selection for the Cardinals this year and the third “Defensive Player of the Week.” Matt Prater was named “Special Teams Player of the Week” following the Cardinals Week 6 win at Cleveland, Byron Murphy was selected as “Defensive Player of the Week” after Arizona’s Week 3 win at Jacksonville, Kyler Murray was named “Offensive Player of the Week” after the Cardinals win vs. Minnesota in Week 2 and Jones was chosen as “Defensive Player of the Week” following the Cardinals Week 1 victory at Tennessee.