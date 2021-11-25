Week 12 NFL gambling best bets for Thanksgiving day football

Happy Thanksgiving one and all.

We have three games today and if we are going to watch those, why not enjoy with a little money on them?

Let’s take a look at one or two bets in each game with lines and odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook!

Chicago Bears (-2.5) at Detroit Lions

In this game, there is one bet that is quite enticing and one long shot that could be a fun flier.

Darnell Mooney over 57.5 yards receiving

Mooney averages 57 yards per game but also had 125 yards in his first game against the Detroit Lions.

$25 to win $20.83

The other bet I would throw $10 on is Mooney over 150 yards receiving. It is +2000, so that $10 would win $200.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (-7.5)

This one is all about the Cowboys there are two bets I like in this game.

First, Dak Prescott over 2.5 touchdown passes.

$25 wins you $42.50

Ezekiel Elliot first touchdown scorer at +450 is a nice wager in this one.

$10 bet to win $45

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

Deonte Harris over 35.5 yards receiving

$25 to win $22.72

One more long shot, Josh Allen over 75 yards rushing and one TD scored (not a passing TD) +1000

$10 to win $100

Enjoy the games today and enjoy Thanksgiving with your family.