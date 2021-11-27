SB Nation Reacts: Fan confidence in Arizona Cardinals remains perfect

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

What a statement win for the Arizona Cardinals.

It was such a statement that the fans are still 100% confident that the team is headed in the right direction.

It was quite the impression as the Cardinals went into Seattle against what most believed would be a desperate Seattle Seahawks team and basically dominated the game from start to finish.

Colt McCoy filling in for the third game for Kyler Murray has created quite the following and belief for him and the team.

The Cardinals missed Murray for three games and finished those three games at 2-1 and sit in first place in the NFC (they actually have the best record in the NFL as well).

Now the question is can they finish strong.

At 9-2 the Cardinals have guaranteed themselves a winning season and are now two-games over .500 in Kliff Kingsbury’s career.

Quite the turnaround and if they can finish 3-3 or better like most expect, Kingsbury will be 25-23-1 or better.

That’s fantastic.