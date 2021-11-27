College Football Rivalry Week: Prospects, games and names to know

Hope you all have had a nice Thanksgiving.

Justin and I sat down and talked about a number of games this week but we kept it all on the Patreon, which means it’ll cost you.

Think of it as the best Black Friday gift you can buy.

Here are the games and prospects we discussed:

Saturday

Iron Bowl

Alabama (-19.5) at Auburn

Bo Nix is out. Will he be back next year?

Jameson Williams over 1200 yards and tied for 2nd in FBS with Olave with 13 TDs

AU Roger McCreary SR CB 6’ 190

10.85 100m in HS - 4.43 40

3 INT 6 PBU 7 TFL 1 FF in 2020

2 INT 10 PBU this year

Bedlam

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (-4)

DE Nik Bonitto 6’3” 240 13 TFL 6 SCK

DE Brock Martin 6’3” 250 10.5 TFL 6 SCK

Oregon State at Oregon (-7)

The Game

4Ohio State (-8) at 6Michigan

OSU’s OTs Petite-Frere and Dawand Jones (6’8” 360) vs David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson

OSU also has former LT Thayer Munford at LG

Olave now OSU’s career leader in receiving TDs

Needs 4 to tie Terry Glenn’s single season record

Needs 265 yards to tie Michael Jenkins career yardage record

