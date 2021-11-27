Rams favored heading into their week 12 matchup but experts like Packers

With the Arizona Cardinals on a bye this week and the Seattle Seahawks a distant memory at this point in regards to the division, we are going to take a look at the expert picks for the two games that matter today.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 2:25 p.m. Arizona Time

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) - Rams win 31-28: The Packers have overcome injuries all year, and Aaron Rodgers is coming off his best performance of the season, so I’m losing my nerve as I type this, but the Rams are catching Green Bay at the right time.

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) - Pick: Packers win 30-24 and cover the spread.

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) - Pick: Packers 31, Rams 24

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 2:25 p.m. Arizona time

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) - 49ers win 28-24: That’s the best recipe to beat a Vikings squad that is at its best defending the pass. In other words, it’s a bad week for Vikings run stopper Dalvin Tomlinson to be out

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) - Pick: 49ers win 31-27 and cover the spread.

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) - Pick: 49ers 27, Vikings 26

So the experts like the 49ers to win and the Packers seem to be the slight favorites.

What do you think?