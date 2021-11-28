Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals get to bye week at 9-2, Pro Bowl voting opens up strong, Cardinals defense and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

We are into week 12 of the 2021 NFL season and the Arizona Cardinals are the best team in the NFL and on their bye week.

Who would have thunk it?

Let’s kick the week off with a look at all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals photo journal recap of the 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in 2021

Looking back at the Cardinals' game against the Seattle Seahawks

Kliff Kingsbury becomes success story for the Cardinals in third year, with team atop NFL standings

Cardinals coach has led team to increase in victories in each season

Zach And Julie Ertz Bring Meal Plan To Needy In Arizona

Tight end fuels 'Score More n' Feed More' going into holidays

Kelvin Beachum second among tackles in first round of 2021 Pro Bowl voting, leading eight Cardinals

Cardinals have eight players among top 10 at respective positions

Red Sea Report - Cardinals Vets Make Mark In Seattle

GM Steve Keim has steadily increased the toughness and veteran leadership on the roster in 2021. Many of those players stepped up and played a big role in the Cardinals 23-13 win over the Seahawks. Craig Grialou, Mike Jurecki and Kyle Vanden Bosch discuss

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Adam Schein

Ep. 17 - National radio and television personality Adam Schein joins Dave Pasch to discuss the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals and where they stand among the best teams in the NFL, his opinion on Kliff Kingsbury as an NFL Coach of the Year candidate

Big Red Rage - Cardinals Recharge For Stretch Run

Ep 535 - The Cardinals are flying high heading into Thanksgiving weekend and their bye. It's a time for self-evaluation and rest before entering the final weeks of the 2021 regular season. Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley are thankful to have a 9-2 team

Arizona Cardinals go 2-1 with Colt McCoy in place of Kyler Murray: 'It's just my responsibility' - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

McCoy has been doing everything for the Cardinals this month, from tying shoes to giving advice to winning games.

NFL playoff picture 2021 - Standings, bracket after Thanksgiving games, plus Week 12 outlook

The Raiders moved a step closer to the playoffs, while the Bills jumped into the AFC East's top seed. Here is the current postseason outlook after Thursday's trio of games.

Cardinals Flight Plan takes inside look at 9-2 start to season

The latest edition of Cardinals Flight Plan recapped the first portion of the season that saw the Arizona get out to an NFL best 9-2 start.

Turkey skins and good times: Cardinals share their Thanksgiving traditions

The Arizona Cardinals are more than enjoying the rarity of having Thanksgiving rolling around during their bye week.

Cardinals' 2021 road success vs. NFC West rivals that of teams past

The Arizona Cardinals haven't left anything up to chance when it comes to playing on the road in 2021, especially against the NFC West.

Cardinals' J.J. Watt pays for funeral costs of Waukesha parade victims

Cardinals' J.J. Watt paid honor to the people of the Waukesha parade tragedy in Wisconsin by covering the funeral costs for all six victims.

By the numbers: The Arizona Cardinals' dominance during their 9-2 run

There's no doubting the Cardinals' success so far in 2021. A closer look at Arizona's impressive play through 11 games.