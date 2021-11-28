Jimmy Garoppolo steps up, Nick Bosa taking over, Kyle Shanahan’s next step and more news on the San Francisco 49ers

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are on a bye week, but the San Francisco 49ers have a big game today against the Minnesota Vikings.

We checked in with the fine folks over at Niners Nation to see what is going on with 49ers.

The 49ers are up one spot to 8th in the NFC playoff standings - Niners Nation

San Francisco controls its own destiny.

49ers in Five: Fred Warner says the team found their identity - Niners Nation

"It’s coming together right at the right time"

The 49ers offense makes a statement for the second consecutive week - Niners Nation

More of this, please.

49ers News: Kyle Shanahan says they team has been better at everything - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan explains how his 49ers have turned their season around

Jaylon Moore and Tom Compton to rotate at RT until one player separates himself - Niners Nation

Laken Tomlinson will be limited this week

Four takeaways from 49ers-Jaguars: The offense’s red zone efficiency is No. 1 in the NFL - Niners Nation

The defense continues to be stingy on the ground

49ers News: Kyle Shanahan outcoached Urban Meyer on Sunday - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan used all kind of crazy formations last week against the Jaguars

49ers News: Deebo Samuel says the team is “unstoppable” right now - Niners Nation

49ers WR Deebo Samuel tells Rich Eisen that the team is "unstoppable" right now

49ers news: Three matchups where the Niners have the advantage over the Vikings - Niners Nation

Minnesota has one of the worst run defenses in the NFL

49ers news: Deebo Samuel currently has the third-most Pro Bowl votes among all WRs - Niners Nation

Kyle Juszczyk is No. 1, while Nick Bosa is No. 2 at their respective positions.

49ers vs. Vikings: Better duo: Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel or Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson? - Niners Nation

The Niners will face their toughest test at wide receiver yet

4 things from the Jaguars game we’d like to see the 49ers carry over against the Vikings - Niners Nation

From penalties to third down conversions, the 49ers have been trending in the right direction these past two weeks

49ers News: Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo could return in 2022 - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan leaves the door open for Jimmy Garoppolo to start over Trey Lance next year

49ers news: Why the offense should dominate the Vikings’ defense - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan’s offense has righted the ship over the last two games and there’s no reason for that trend to stop on Sunday vs. Vikings.

49ers news: Nick Bosa is on pace to surpass his historic rookie 2019 season - Niners Nation

Bosa can put himself in the running for Defensive Player of the Year with a strong second half

3 bold predictions for 49ers/Vikings: Kirk Cousins matches his interception total - Niners Nation

Plus, predictions that include Kittle and Aiyuk

49ers news: Is this the best four-game stretch of Jimmy Garoppolo’s career? - Niners Nation

With the 49ers' backs against the wall, Jimmy G has put together one of the best stretches of his career.