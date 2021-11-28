Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

No Arizona Cardinals game today means it is a quiet day at the office for me. However, there is one big game on the agenda today and if you are an NFL fan and a fan of the Cardinals, then you should be watching.

It is America’s Game of the Week.

Aaron Rodgers and the most interesting toe in America host the best defensive player in the world in Aaron Donald.

Did the off week allow the Rams to figure out their new players and will Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. make an impact this week?

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Who: Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Green Bay Packers (8-3)

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

When: November 28, 2021 - 2:25 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Channel 10 Locally) - Joe Buck (play-by-play) Troy Aikman (analyst) Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Odds: Rams -2

Over/Under: 46.5

DraftKings Sportsbook