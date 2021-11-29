Red Rain: K2 to OU? Key 2022 Roster Questions/Analysis

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported yesterday that, per his sources, the University of Oklahoma is targeting Arizona Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be Lincoln Riley’s successor in Norman.

Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN.



Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

A good spot to be in…. pic.twitter.com/TvvIZmgD7e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

Here are my thoughts —- plus thoughts about the Cardinals key 2022 roster decisions.

Cardinals Under Contract in 2022:

QB Kyler Murray ($11.4M)

RB Eno Benjamin ($900K)

WR DeAndre Hopkins ($25.0M), Rondale Moore ($1.6M), Andy Isabella ($1.5M)

TE David Wells ($800K)

LT D.J. Humphries ($18.6M), Joshua Miles ($990K)

LG Justin Pugh ($12.0M), Sean Harlow ($960K)

C Rodney Hudson ($12.6M), Marcus Henry ($800K)

RG Justin Murray ($2.8M)

RT Kelvin Beachum ($$2.4M), Josh Jones ($1.3M)

DE J.J. Watt ($15.9M), Jordan Phillips ($13.3M)

NT Rashard Lawrence ($1.1M)

DE Zach Allen ($1.4M), Leki Fotu ($1.1M)

SOLB Devon Kennard ($9.1M), Victor Dimikeje ($870K)

SILB Jordan Hicks ($9.0M), Zaven Collins ($3.4M)

WILB Isaiah Simmons ($5.6M), Tanner Vallejo ($1.9M)

WOLB Markus Golden ($3.0M)

LCB Byron Murphy ($2.5M)

SS Jalen Thompson ($1.1M), Deionte Thompson ($1.1M)

FS Budda Baker ($14.8M), James Wiggins ($830K)

K Matt Prater ($4.5M)

Estimated Cap Space 2022 (per Sportrac.com): $22.4M

Cardinals 2022 Unrestricted Free Agents:

QB Colt McCoy

RB Chase Edmonds, James Conner

WR A.J. Green, Christian Kirk

TE Maxx Williams, Zach Ertz, Darrell Daniels, Demitrius Harris

OL Max Garcia

DL Corey Peters, Zach Kerr, Jack Crawford

OLB Chandler Jones, Dennis Gardeck

ILB Ezekiel Turner, Joe Walker

CB Robert Alford, Antonio Hamilton

S James Washington, Chris Banjo

LS Aaron Brewer

P Andy Lee

Cardinals Restricted Free Agents:

QB Trace McSorely

WR Antoine Wesley

Cardinals Exclusive Rights Free Agents:

RB Jonathan Ward

WR Antoine Wesley, Greg Dortch

ROTB Questions of the Day:

Would you sign K2 to an immediate contract extension? Would you sign K1 to a contract extension this year? Six Pack: Which Cardinals’ 2022 UFA’s do you think are a the top six priorities to re-sign?

My top 6 UFA priorities asexplained in the podcast:

OLB Dennis Gardeck RB James Conner TE Zach Ertz QB Colt McCoy RB Chase Edmonds CB Robert Alford

UFAs the Cardinals may not be able to fit under 2022 cap (with Sportrac’s Calculated Market Values):

OLB Chandler Jones ($15.6M)

WR Christian Kirk ($12.5M)

TE Zach Ertz ($7M)

WR A.J. Green ($6.9M)

RB Chase Edmonds ($5.3M)