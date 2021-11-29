Red Rain: K2 to OU? Key 2022 Roster Questions/Analysis

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported yesterday that, per his sources, the University of Oklahoma is targeting Arizona Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be Lincoln Riley’s successor in Norman.
Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021
Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season.
A good spot to be in…. pic.twitter.com/TvvIZmgD7e— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021
Here are my thoughts —- plus thoughts about the Cardinals key 2022 roster decisions.
Cardinals Under Contract in 2022:
QB Kyler Murray ($11.4M)
RB Eno Benjamin ($900K)
WR DeAndre Hopkins ($25.0M), Rondale Moore ($1.6M), Andy Isabella ($1.5M)
TE David Wells ($800K)
LT D.J. Humphries ($18.6M), Joshua Miles ($990K)
LG Justin Pugh ($12.0M), Sean Harlow ($960K)
C Rodney Hudson ($12.6M), Marcus Henry ($800K)
RG Justin Murray ($2.8M)
RT Kelvin Beachum ($$2.4M), Josh Jones ($1.3M)
DE J.J. Watt ($15.9M), Jordan Phillips ($13.3M)
NT Rashard Lawrence ($1.1M)
DE Zach Allen ($1.4M), Leki Fotu ($1.1M)
SOLB Devon Kennard ($9.1M), Victor Dimikeje ($870K)
SILB Jordan Hicks ($9.0M), Zaven Collins ($3.4M)
WILB Isaiah Simmons ($5.6M), Tanner Vallejo ($1.9M)
WOLB Markus Golden ($3.0M)
LCB Byron Murphy ($2.5M)
SS Jalen Thompson ($1.1M), Deionte Thompson ($1.1M)
FS Budda Baker ($14.8M), James Wiggins ($830K)
K Matt Prater ($4.5M)
Estimated Cap Space 2022 (per Sportrac.com): $22.4M
Cardinals 2022 Unrestricted Free Agents:
QB Colt McCoy
RB Chase Edmonds, James Conner
WR A.J. Green, Christian Kirk
TE Maxx Williams, Zach Ertz, Darrell Daniels, Demitrius Harris
OL Max Garcia
DL Corey Peters, Zach Kerr, Jack Crawford
OLB Chandler Jones, Dennis Gardeck
ILB Ezekiel Turner, Joe Walker
CB Robert Alford, Antonio Hamilton
S James Washington, Chris Banjo
LS Aaron Brewer
P Andy Lee
Cardinals Restricted Free Agents:
QB Trace McSorely
WR Antoine Wesley
Cardinals Exclusive Rights Free Agents:
RB Jonathan Ward
WR Antoine Wesley, Greg Dortch
ROTB Questions of the Day:
- Would you sign K2 to an immediate contract extension?
- Would you sign K1 to a contract extension this year?
- Six Pack: Which Cardinals’ 2022 UFA’s do you think are a the top six priorities to re-sign?
My top 6 UFA priorities asexplained in the podcast:
- OLB Dennis Gardeck
- RB James Conner
- TE Zach Ertz
- QB Colt McCoy
- RB Chase Edmonds
- CB Robert Alford
UFAs the Cardinals may not be able to fit under 2022 cap (with Sportrac’s Calculated Market Values):
OLB Chandler Jones ($15.6M)
WR Christian Kirk ($12.5M)
TE Zach Ertz ($7M)
WR A.J. Green ($6.9M)
RB Chase Edmonds ($5.3M)
