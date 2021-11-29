Arizona Cardinals open as touchdown favorites on the road against the Chicago Bears

The start of the 2021 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals has been great.

How good? Without their starting quarterback the last three games they are 2-1, both wins over division foes.

Now, according to DraftKings Sportsbook! they are touchdown (-7) favorites on the road against the Chicago Bears.

The Bears are struggling in 2021, going with Justin Fields for most of the year and taking those rookie lumps.

Then, Fields was injured with rib issues and in came Andy Dalton.

Dalton helped the Bears edge out the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving morning 16-14 and that was their first win in their last five games.

The Bears were 3-2 heading into their first matchup with the Green Bay Packers. They lost obviously and then followed that up with four additional losses.

In that time the Bears are giving up 28 points per game and scoring less than 16 (15.8).

Now, can the Cardinals live up to the hype and take care of things on Sunday against the lowly Bears?