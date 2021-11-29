Arizona Cardinals sit with the top spot in the NFC after week 12

It is always good to be good enough to take a week off and not have to worry about anything.

That was the Arizona Cardinals during week 12 of the 2021 NFL season, as they went into the weekend at 9-2 and the top spot in the NFC and came out of the weekend at 9-2 and the top spot in the NFC.

Although, they have one team nipping at their heels.

Let’s take a look at the standings in the NFC.

In the hunt

Atlanta Falcons 5-6

New Orleans Saints 5-6

Philadelphia Eagles 5-7

Carolina Panthers 5-7

The Cardinals cannot tie the Packers or they lose, so for now they need to stay a game ahead of the Pack.

The two seed is not ideal with the way the 49ers are playing and how close the first game at State Farm Stadium was.

The Eagles could have been the seven seed but decided to play awful against the New York Giants on Sunday.

The one-seed gets a bye week then the winner of the Rams and Cowboys (at this juncture). The Cardinals will have played both teams this year, so we can have an idea of where they stand.

Of course the biggest thing to me, avoiding Tampa Bay for as long as humanly possible.

What are your thoughts?